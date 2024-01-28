Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Puma Stock Performance

Shares of PMMAF opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.05. Puma has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $75.21.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

