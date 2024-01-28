Jefferies Financial Group Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $175.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WCN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $154.41 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.10.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,182,897,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,107,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 20.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,302 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2,358.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,382,000 after acquiring an additional 948,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

