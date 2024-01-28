JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $31.19 on Thursday. JOYY has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.44.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $567.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that JOYY will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 168.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 62.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

