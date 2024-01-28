JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $115.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APTV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aptiv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.31.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $86.04 on Thursday. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Aptiv by 350.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,774 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Aptiv by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,938,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Aptiv by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,633,000 after acquiring an additional 993,522 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.