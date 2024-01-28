JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $52.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.70.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

