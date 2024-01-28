JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $148.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VC. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visteon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.20.

Visteon Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:VC opened at $118.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.74. Visteon has a one year low of $108.65 and a one year high of $171.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.95.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visteon will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Visteon by 105.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

