JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $237.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $239.00 to $237.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s current price.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

NYSE UNP opened at $240.39 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

