JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.1% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 112,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,312,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,411,000 after buying an additional 196,903 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $2,606,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 56,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
NYSE JPM opened at $172.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.77.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.21.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
