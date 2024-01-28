JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $134.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.40% from the company’s current price.

COF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.62.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $138.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.82 and its 200-day moving average is $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $139.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

