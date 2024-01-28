Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $37.20 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $149,623.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $149,623.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,166. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $739,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $95,829,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 11,418.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after buying an additional 2,776,885 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

