Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Price Target to $14.00

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FMNB. TheStreet upgraded Farmers National Banc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FMNB

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 143,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 38,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 552,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 141,234 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.