Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $94.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BOKF. StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BOK Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.25.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF stock opened at $85.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.39.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne bought 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $69,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,694.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.