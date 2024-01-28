Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target to $103.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s current price.

BPOP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $87.62 on Friday. Popular has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $87.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.73.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 13.86%. Analysts predict that Popular will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $555,747.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Popular by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Popular by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Popular by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

