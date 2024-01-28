Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target to $70.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QCR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday.

QCR Price Performance

QCR stock opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. QCR has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $62.00.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $81.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. QCR had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QCR will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,864. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in QCR by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

