Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Price Target to $20.00

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.48. CVB Financial has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $25.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.52 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 212,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,358,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,440,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVB Financial by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,718,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVB Financial by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,084,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,357,000 after buying an additional 1,861,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after buying an additional 1,487,960 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 44.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

