Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Target Price to $41.00

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NBTB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.52. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.12%.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,878.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

