Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Target Price to $25.00

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PFC. TheStreet raised shares of Premier Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PFC

Premier Financial Price Performance

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Premier Financial stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $792.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $25.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $30,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,241.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Premier Financial by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after buying an additional 85,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 27,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.