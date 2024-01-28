Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Key Tronic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

KTCC opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.48. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

