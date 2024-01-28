Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KFRC. StockNews.com raised Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Kforce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Sidoti cut Kforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kforce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Kforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KFRC

Kforce Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kforce has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $71.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.00.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $373.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

In other news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.