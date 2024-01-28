Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,682,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,370,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 181,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after acquiring an additional 105,509 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $390.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.57 and a 12 month high of $457.73.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.79%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.