KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $601.11.

KLA Stock Down 6.6 %

KLAC opened at $599.37 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $658.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $569.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.63. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 109.25%. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.