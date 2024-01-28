Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Update

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Kurita Water Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Kurita Water Industries stock opened at C$74.81 on Friday. Kurita Water Industries has a 12-month low of C$57.58 and a 12-month high of C$93.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$72.61.

Kurita Water Industries Company Profile

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of various water treatment solutions in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, and chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, as well as provides packaged contract services.

