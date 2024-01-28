Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Raymond James

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LKFN. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.72. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.81 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial



Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

