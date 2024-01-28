Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $825.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $750.00 to $825.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $830.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $778.05.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $839.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $756.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $687.44. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $900.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

