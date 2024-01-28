Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $912.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $912.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $830.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $778.05.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $839.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $467.02 and a 12 month high of $900.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $756.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $687.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 5.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.