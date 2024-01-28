Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $6,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,401 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.00. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

