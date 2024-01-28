LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,399 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.26% of LCI Industries worth $67,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in LCI Industries by 22.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $319,852.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

NYSE:LCII opened at $115.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.91. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $959.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.50%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

