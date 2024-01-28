Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Leidos by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,117,000 after purchasing an additional 98,718 shares during the period. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $111.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.49 and a 200-day moving average of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $113.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

