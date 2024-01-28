Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $148.38 on Friday. Lennar has a 1 year low of $94.11 and a 1 year high of $156.01. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.07 and a 200-day moving average of $126.70.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

