Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 1.3 %

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,523,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,400 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Further Reading

