LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

LG Display Stock Performance

NYSE LPL opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. LG Display has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). LG Display had a negative net margin of 22.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

LG Display Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LG Display by 82.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 352,719 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in LG Display by 6.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 46,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LG Display by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LG Display by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in LG Display by 12.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 22,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Articles

