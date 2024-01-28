LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
LG Display Stock Performance
NYSE LPL opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. LG Display has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). LG Display had a negative net margin of 22.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
