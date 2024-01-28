Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,200 shares of company stock worth $1,951,240. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LBTYK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

