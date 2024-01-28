Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.40.
Several research firms have weighed in on LNW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNW
Insider Transactions at Light & Wonder
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNW. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.
Light & Wonder Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of LNW stock opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. Light & Wonder has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $89.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.85.
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.39. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Light & Wonder Company Profile
Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Light & Wonder
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.