Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$83.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNR. Raymond James lowered Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on Linamar from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Linamar from C$96.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Linamar from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of LNR opened at C$65.08 on Tuesday. Linamar has a twelve month low of C$56.78 and a twelve month high of C$78.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.24. Linamar had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 9.2005772 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Linamar’s payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

In related news, insider Elliot Burger bought 660 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$59.23 per share, with a total value of C$39,091.80. In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant purchased 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$60.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,818.14. Also, insider Elliot Burger purchased 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$59.23 per share, with a total value of C$39,091.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 51,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,263. 35.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

