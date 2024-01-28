Lincoln National Corp Acquires 4,642 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,492 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.4 %

FCX stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $45.54. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

