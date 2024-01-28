Lincoln National Corp Acquires 492 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

DIA opened at $381.09 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $382.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.57.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

