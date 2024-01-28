Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,505,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.49. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

