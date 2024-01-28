Lincoln National Corp Boosts Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,262 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 548.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 710,811 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 224.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

