Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $167.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.79. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

