Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $188.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.08 and a 200 day moving average of $157.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $116.10 and a one year high of $195.90.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

