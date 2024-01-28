Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,191 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.39 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

