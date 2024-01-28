Lincoln National Corp Buys 13,383 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSD. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 76,989.1% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,729 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 621,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after buying an additional 94,917 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 616,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after buying an additional 124,839 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 580,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after buying an additional 31,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 559,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,935,000 after buying an additional 87,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFSD stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

