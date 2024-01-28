Lincoln National Corp Buys 37 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.3% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.31.

AON Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AON opened at $301.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.85 and its 200 day moving average is $321.21. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

