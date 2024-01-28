Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

