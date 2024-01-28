Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 479,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 73,054 shares during the period. Acute Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,119,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after buying an additional 64,974 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 192,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 39,659 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1,101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 110,186 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

