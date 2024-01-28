Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

NYSE WM opened at $185.81 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $186.40. The stock has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

