Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,075,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 77,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $78.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $79.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average is $71.73.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

