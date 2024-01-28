Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,875,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after acquiring an additional 626,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,226,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1,880.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 292,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.
Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSE TRV opened at $211.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $215.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.18.
Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total value of $633,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,108 shares of company stock worth $10,030,794 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.
Travelers Companies Profile
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
