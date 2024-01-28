Lincoln National Corp Has $1.21 Million Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 128.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.27% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,639,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 793,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,199,000 after acquiring an additional 289,560 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,554,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,348,000 after buying an additional 222,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 4,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 208,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after buying an additional 204,574 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.12. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

