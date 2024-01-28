Lincoln National Corp Has $1.27 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.87. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.87.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.